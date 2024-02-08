Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Position Boosted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 922,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,557 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $92,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,934,000 after acquiring an additional 424,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,417,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,340,000 after purchasing an additional 433,107 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,322 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.4 %

ARE stock opened at $117.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $167.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.28 and its 200-day moving average is $113.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 940.76%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

