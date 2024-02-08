Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) PT Lowered to C$17.50

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$18.25 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of TSE ASTL traded down C$0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 82,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,748. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.59. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of C$8.64 and a twelve month high of C$13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.54.

In related news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$2,324,000.00. In related news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total value of C$112,381.50. Also, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$2,324,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,000 shares of company stock worth $2,825,142. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

