Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $105.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $121.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

NYSE:BABA traded down $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $71.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,745,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,562,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $181.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,044,000 after purchasing an additional 310,713 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

