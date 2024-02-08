Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share.

BABA stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.80. The company had a trading volume of 24,173,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,007,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.55. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Macquarie downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.73.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

