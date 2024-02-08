Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $135.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 87.58% from the stock’s current price.

BABA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $71.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $182.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

