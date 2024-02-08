Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Given a C$2.70 Price Target at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners set a C$2.70 price objective on Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALYA has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Alithya Group from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cormark upgraded Alithya Group from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.15 to C$2.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alithya Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.02.

Shares of ALYA opened at C$1.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.00. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of C$1.34 and a 52-week high of C$3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$129.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

