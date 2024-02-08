AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

AllianceBernstein has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years. AllianceBernstein has a dividend payout ratio of 76.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect AllianceBernstein to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.0%.

NYSE:AB opened at $32.82 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.98%. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 525,176 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 248,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after buying an additional 246,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,607,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,792,000 after buying an additional 98,567 shares in the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

