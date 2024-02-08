Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.86.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Desjardins cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd.
Get Our Latest Report on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Down 0.7 %
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -45.69%.
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.