Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $698.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.73. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,143,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,706,000 after acquiring an additional 225,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,123,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,068,000 after purchasing an additional 236,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,478,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,139,000 after purchasing an additional 267,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,910,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,907,000 after acquiring an additional 776,487 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $50,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,456 shares in the company, valued at $168,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

