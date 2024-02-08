Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Shares Up 5% After Earnings Beat

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $166.63 and last traded at $166.47. Approximately 300,480 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,488,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.60.

The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.94.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,430,978,000 after purchasing an additional 181,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Allstate by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,318,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.64.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

