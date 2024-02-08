Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lowered by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.9% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $912,000. Choreo LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.3% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 59,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 140,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,555,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 165,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,674 shares of company stock worth $16,162,276. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,617,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,406,885. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

