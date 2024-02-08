AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,549 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,480,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 246.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 147,674 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 228,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 139,521 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 99,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 111.3% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 169,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 89,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,366. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $22.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.1177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

