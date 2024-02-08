AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 76 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 68,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,181,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 39.6% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 2.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded down $2.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $458.94. 371,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,197. The company has a market cap of $430.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $463.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

