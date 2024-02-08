AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,066 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.11. 2,101,101 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.93. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

