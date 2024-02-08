AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $219,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,180 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.98. 12,014,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,023,734. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

