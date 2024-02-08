AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Invests $195,000 in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLD traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $17.86. 1,256,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,967. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $18.16.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.