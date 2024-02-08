AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Invests $302,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 157.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 108.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 6,000.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.80. 151,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $111.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.20 and its 200-day moving average is $98.12.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

