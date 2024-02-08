AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 939.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,596,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $107,097,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.17. The stock had a trading volume of 268,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,426. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $156.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.97.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 in the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

