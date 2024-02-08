AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 821 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 54.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $514.02. 95,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,135. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $343.39 and a 52-week high of $514.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

