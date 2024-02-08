Amalgamated Bank Acquires 35,848 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,848 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in United Airlines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in United Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Up 0.1 %

UAL opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Raymond James cut their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.