Amalgamated Bank Boosts Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXP. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EXP stock opened at $240.36 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.76 and a fifty-two week high of $242.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.78.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,862 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

