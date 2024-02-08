Amalgamated Bank Buys 708 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $190.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.22 and a 200 day moving average of $184.94. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

