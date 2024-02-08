Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,277 shares of company stock worth $31,130,219. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $432.09 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $364.98 and a 12 month high of $448.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $428.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

