Amalgamated Bank Has $4.63 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in APA were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APA. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in APA by 2,535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.