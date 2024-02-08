Amalgamated Bank Has $4.85 Million Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Trex worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Trex by 6,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trex by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.
Trex Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $89.94 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $92.25. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average is $70.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trex
Trex Profile
Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trex
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- How to use options to collect rent on stocks without owning them
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Are these frigid Dow stocks in for a longer winter?
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Can financial, healthcare, energy stocks rise as rates stay high?
Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.