Amalgamated Bank Sells 18,012 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 698,045 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,012 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 554.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 106.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southwestern Energy Price Performance
NYSE:SWN opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on Southwestern Energy
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Southwestern Energy
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Why Cigna stock will be at fresh highs by March
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to use options to collect rent on stocks without owning them
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Are these frigid Dow stocks in for a longer winter?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.