Amalgamated Bank Sells 18,012 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 698,045 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,012 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 554.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 106.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.59.

View Our Latest Report on Southwestern Energy

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.