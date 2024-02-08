Amalgamated Bank Sells 342 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 5.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 13.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 15.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter worth about $368,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $111.04 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $116.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.58 and its 200 day moving average is $105.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock worth $727,008. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

