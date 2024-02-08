Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $90.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.63. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Amdocs by 787.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 50.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 20.4% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amdocs

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.