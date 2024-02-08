Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $90.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.63. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Amdocs by 787.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 50.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 20.4% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
