American Express (NYSE:AXP) Hits New 1-Year High at $211.16

American Express (NYSE:AXP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $211.16 and last traded at $209.31, with a volume of 344053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $209.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Get American Express alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

American Express Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.