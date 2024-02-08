American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,693 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $209.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.50 and its 200-day moving average is $166.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $209.15. The company has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

