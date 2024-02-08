American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Announces None Dividend of $2.50

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. American Financial Group has a payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $12.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

American Financial Group Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:AFG opened at $118.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $139.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,558.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,539 shares of company stock valued at $423,267 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 59.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

