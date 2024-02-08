AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 493 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $228.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.63 and a 1-year high of $229.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.47.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.