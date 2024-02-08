AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

