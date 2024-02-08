AMG National Trust Bank Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Trading Up 0.0 %

Linde stock opened at $416.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $408.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $202.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $319.23 and a 12 month high of $434.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.14.

Linde Company Profile



Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

