AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.42 Million Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 109,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 17.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after buying an additional 104,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

ChampionX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $38.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

