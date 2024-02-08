AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,836,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,175,000 after acquiring an additional 285,500 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,271,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,611,000 after acquiring an additional 142,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,862,000 after buying an additional 797,146 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $97.03 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $104.72. The company has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.