AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $51.44.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

