AMG National Trust Bank Raises Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,275,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

