AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,375 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.18.

NYSE:COP opened at $114.20 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.60.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

