Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $278.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $281.00 to $278.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $295.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 152.15% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 68.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

