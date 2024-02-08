Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Gap Down to $32.31

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.31, but opened at $31.40. Amkor Technology shares last traded at $30.57, with a volume of 499,909 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.23%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,977.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,400 shares of company stock worth $723,313. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 622,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 401,218 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 438,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,860,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,421,000 after acquiring an additional 244,026 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

