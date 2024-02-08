Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance
NYSE:AP opened at $2.47 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 million, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
