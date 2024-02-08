Analysts Issue Forecasts for Compass Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Compass Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03.
Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 52,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 709,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 878,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.
About Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.
