Analysts Issue Forecasts for Compass Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Compass Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 52,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 709,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 878,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.