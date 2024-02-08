Analysts Issue Forecasts for Palantir Technologies Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Palantir Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $23.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.31, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.66.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at $15,927,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 949,877 shares of company stock worth $18,720,001. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,178,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 82.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 312,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $5,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

