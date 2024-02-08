Analysts Issue Forecasts for ResMed Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ResMed in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Fishbin expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $7.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RMD. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.30.

ResMed Stock Down 1.9 %

ResMed stock opened at $186.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 224.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

