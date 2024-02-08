Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sanofi’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Sanofi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sanofi by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $41,800,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 651,756 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.