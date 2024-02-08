Analysts’ New Coverage for February 8th (ABIO, ACOR, AEL, AEMD, AGIO, AHPI, AIRI, ATHX, BCLI, BDRX)

Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, February 8th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT). They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

