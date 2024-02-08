Analysts Offer Predictions for Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins set a C$13.25 price target on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of AYA stock opened at C$10.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.67 and a beta of 1.30. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$6.58 and a 12-month high of C$11.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.66.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$15.72 million during the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 2.14%.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

