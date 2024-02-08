Analysts Offer Predictions for BellRing Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BellRing Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BellRing Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BRBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BRBR opened at $58.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.36. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $29.13 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,107,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,937,000 after buying an additional 333,164 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,007,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,684,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,547,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,438,000 after purchasing an additional 751,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,524,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,527,000 after buying an additional 84,750 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.