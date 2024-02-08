Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Darling Ingredients (DAR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR):

2/1/2024 – Darling Ingredients is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Darling Ingredients had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $123.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Darling Ingredients had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Darling Ingredients had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $42.28 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $51.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at $584,100.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Matthew J. Jansen acquired 11,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,235.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after buying an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,362,000. Triodos Investment Management BV bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,698,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,467,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2,618.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 488,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after purchasing an additional 470,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

